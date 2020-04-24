Michigan Legislature forms bipartisan committee to study coronavirus response

(4/24/2020) - The Michigan Legislature has established a bipartisan committee to study the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield appointed three Republicans and two Democrats to the committee on Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey planned to appoint five more members later Friday.

“The Legislature is the voice of the people, and the people of this state have very serious questions and concerns about how this pandemic is being handled by state officials," Chatfield said.

He said residents deserve answers for why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has taken certain actions to slow the spread of coronavirus. Many of those actions have far reaching effects on residents and businesses.

“The state’s response must be transparent, and we all have to work together to hold state government to higher standards for its actions and choices," Chatfield said.

State representatives appointed to the committee are:

-- Republican Matt Hall of Marshall, who will serve as chairman.

-- Republican Julie Calley of Portland.

-- Democrat Tyrone Carter of Detroit.

-- Democrat Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw.

-- Republican Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann.

The Michigan House voted to establish the committee on Friday. A schedule for meetings and recommended actions from committee members were not announced Friday morning.