Michigan Legislature sues to block Whitmer's coronavirus orders

(5/6/2020) - The Republican-led Legislature has sued Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, asking a judge to declare invalid and unenforceable her stay-at-home order and other measures issued to combat the coronavirus.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, says a 1945 law giving the governor broad emergency powers governs local, not statewide, declarations like one in place since March.

The suit also says a 1976 law gives Whitmer emergency authority only for a limited period that expired.

Though Whitmer has gradually lifted restrictions to let some businesses reopen, Republican leaders say they the Legislature should have input.

Whitmer defends her moves as necessary to save lives.