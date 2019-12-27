Michigan Lottery minted 33 new millionaires in 2019, including 7 from Mid-Michigan

(12/27/2019) - Thirty-three players are leaving 2019 at least $1 million richer than they started the year, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The lottery gave away 33 prizes of $1 million or more this year. In total, players won prizes worth more than $2 billion in 2019.

Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay in Northern Michigan won the biggest prize of the year: An $80 million Powerball jackpot claimed in October.

Seven lottery players from Mid-Michigan won $1 million or more in 2019 include:

-- Morris Cummings and Jackie Rowley, who comprise the Mo + Jack Lottery Club, matched all five white balls in the Jan. 12 Powerball drawing.

-- Randy Richardson of Millington claimed $1 million in March after matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing with a ticket purchased at Beacon and Bridge Market on East Vienna Road in Clio.

-- A 60-year-old woman claimed a $4 million prize in April playing the $150,000,000 Payout instant game with a ticket purchased at the Meijer on Center Road.

-- Robert Sopsich of Hartland and Dillan Dybilas of Ubly shared a $1 million prize in July from a Millionaire Maker ticket purchased at Hilltop Party Store in Hartland.

-- A 56-year-old man won $1 million in August with a Millionaire Maker ticket purchased at Mike's Super Save on South Saginaw Street in Burton.

-- A West Branch man won a $17 million Lotto 47 jackpot in the Aug. 24 drawing with a ticket purchased at the Checkered Flag Party Store on South M-33 in West Branch.

-- Robert Hill of Lapeer won the largest prize ever on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, taking home $1 million in October.

In addition to the large prizes that winners claimed, four other $1 million prizes from 2018 drawings went unclaimed in 2019 and were forwarded to Michigan's School Aid Fund.

The Michigan Lottery will announce its total annual contribution to the School Aid Fund early next year.