Michigan Mobile Escape Games creates new way to explore an escape room

(9/3/2019) - A converted prison bus is the newest way to experience an escape room.

"This is an opportunity to take escape rooms to people who might not typically come to Davison to play in an escape room," said creator Robert Cook.

The 40-foot prison bus is "the main event" of Michigan Mobile Escape Games. Just like any other escape game, participants have to figure out how to make it off the bus in a short amount of time.

"You have 15 minutes to escape your shackles and escape the bus," Cook said. "All of our customers start handcuffed inside of the bus. They have to get out of those handcuffs and go through puzzles, riddles and clues within 15 minutes and escape through the door. "

There are dozens of clues, so if anyone who takes on the challenge should bring a few people to help.

"It's certainly exciting," Cook said.

The game is all in fun and nobody is ever permanently shackled.

"You're never truly locked in, so when we tell that to folks they seem to be a little bit at ease," Cook said.

Call 810-620-5448 or email info@michiganmobileescapegames.com for more information.