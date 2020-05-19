Michigan National Guard activated to help with Midland flood relief

(5/19/2020) - The Michigan National Guard has been called up to assist with the response to massive flooding in Midland, partially caused by dam collapses.

The Edenville Dam collapsed around 5:45 p.m., according to Midland County 911. The Sanford Dam about seven miles downstream breached later in the evening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she called up the National Guard on Tuesday evening and they already had troops on the ground in Midland.

The 125th Infantry had about 100 troops in the area performing inspections and the 51st Civil Support Team was sending more troops to assist Dow Chemical protect its facilities.

"The guard is on site and they have mobilized a number of soldiers," Whitmer said.

In addition to the military resources, the Michigan State Police had marine, helicopter and ground assets in Midland on Tuesday. The state's Emergency Operations Center in Lansing was "fully engaged" in the situation, Whitmer said.

She said the Michigan departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy also were involved with the flood response in collaboration with Midland County authorities.

The American Red Cross was mobilizing resources to send into the Midland County area.

MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland was preparing to move about 100 patients from its facility Tuesday evening, Whitmer said.