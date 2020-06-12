Michigan National Guard assisting with free coronavirus testing in 8 counties

(6/12/2020) - The Michigan National Guard will be assisting at eight free coronavirus testing clinics across the state this weekend, including one in Gratiot County.

This weekend's locations also include three sites in the Upper Peninsula, two in West Michigan, one in southern Michigan and one in the Detroit area.

The National Guard has 21 teams assigned to the community testing effort. All members already tested negative for coronavirus and are self isolating while off duty to prevent spreading the illness.

Each three-person testing team has a certified medic and two members to help with paperwork, logistics and other tasks.

This weekend's free testing locations and hours are:

Branch County Fairgrounds

262 S. Sprague St. in Coldwater

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.

Sault Area High School

904 Marquette Ave. in Sault Ste. Marie

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.

Alma Middle School

1700 Pine Ave.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berry Events Center at Northern Michigan University

400 W. Fair Ave. in Marquette

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oak Ridge Middle School

251 S. Wolf Lake Road in Muskegon

Friday: 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newago County Admin and Health Department

1087 Newell St. in White Cloud

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft County Road Commission

332 East Road in Manistique

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ecorse High School

27225 W. Outer Dr.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free tests are available to anyone, even if they don't have symptoms of coronavirus. Similar testing has been held in 14 other communities over the past three weeks.

“The Michigan National Guard is proud to provide this important service to communities across the state,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Testing is a critical measure to mitigate risk as Michiganders get back to work; we are working hard alongside our state partners to make it safe and easy to get tested.”