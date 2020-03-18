Michigan National Guard called up to distribute health care supplies

(3/18/2020) - Part of the Michigan National Guard has been called up to help distribute health care personal protective equipment around the state.

National Guard members will be assisting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical supplies of gloves, gowns and face shields.

The guardsmen also will deliver the supplies to local health departments across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said National Guard officials have been involved with the state's coronavirus response from the beginning.

"The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are part of the fabric of our communities and I am confident they are ready to support state and local agencies as this response continues,” she said.

Major Gen. Paul Rogers, who is director of the Michigan National Guard, said the health care supply tasks are well within the unit's capabilities.

“Our units frequently train and respond side-by-side with state and local emergency responders, making them well suited for domestic operations," he said. "The National Guard has unique capabilities, providing local first responders with additional resources to combat COVID-19.”

COVID-19 is the illness caused by coronavirus.