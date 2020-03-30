Michigan National Guard's humanitarian mission gets presidential approval

(3/30/2020) - President Donald Trump formally authorized use of the Michigan National Guard for humanitarian purposes Monday to assist with the state's coronavirus response.

He approved Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to call up to 3,000 soldiers on active duty for 90 days. The National Guard members will work under Whitmer's command on the following tasks:

-- Helping operate mobile coronavirus screening facilities.

-- Distributing food and medical supplies.

-- Ensuring supply lines continue operating.

-- Disinfecting public spaces.

-- Supporting public safety as needed.

“I’m happy that the federal government granted this request, and will continue to work closely with them as we slow the spread of COVID-19 together,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer announced on Monday that 10 National Guard members have been assigned to assist the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan with packaging food and operating distribution sites in Mid-Michigan.

"Our number one priority is protecting Michigan families from harm, and the federal government’s action today will help us do just that,” said Major General Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "We look forward to working closely with the governor to ensure our families are protected during this crisis.”

National Guard members are not performing any law enforcement functions related to coronavirus and are not working under federal command, Whitmer said.