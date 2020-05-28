Michigan: Over 1,200 nursing home residents dead from virus

(5/28/2020) - The state of Michigan says at least 1,216 residents of nursing homes have died from coronavirus-related complications, nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

The updated figure was released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at a legislative hearing this week.

Director Robert Gordon says the number is incomplete because 13% of facilities aren't reporting to the state -- including homes in the hard-hit metro Detroit area.

Gordon says health departments in Wayne and Oakland counties show 400 more deaths not reflected in the state’s data. That would mean nursing home residents account for a third of Michigan's COVID-19 death toll.

