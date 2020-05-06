Michigan Republican leaders sue Gov. Whitmer over State of Emergency extension

(5/6/2020) - The state's Republican leaders, Lee Chatfield and Mike Shirkey, filed a lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The two said this decision was not about how the Governor has handled the pandemic. They explained they're suing because they believe Whitmer is now trying to rule the state on her own, making their branches of government powerless.

“We believe it's important to take this as far up as we need to go to ensure that the people of our state have a seat at the table and that our Constitution is being followed,” House Speaker Lee Chatfield said.

He and the Senate Majority held a video press conference Wednesday to announce the filing in the Court of Claims Wednesday.

They explained Governor Gretchen Whitmer's extension of the state of emergency to May 28th is unconstitutional.

The two said she misinterpreted the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 when she went around them.

Chatfield explained, “The law is very clear. Only the legislature has the authority to extend in a state of emergency; and because of that, it's my strong opinion that all of the subsequent executive orders from this governor are legally questionable at best.”

The two say they denied the extension in an effort to move toward plans of living with the virus, rather than in fear of it.

So, Senate Majority Leader Shirkey said they had no other choice but to sue because the Governor is no longer letting them sit at the table.

“That curtain has been closed for a long time. And the more detailed our questions become, it seems like the tighter the curtain becomes,” he explained.

It's not clear how long it'll take for the courts to even pick up the lawsuit. But, the Republican leaders said they've asked the legal team to "expedite the process."

The state budget deadline is September. They said this lawsuit won't impact their efforts to continue that work.

Senate Democrats want to make it clear they have no part in the lawsuit.

The Governor’s Press Secretary, Tiffany Brown, issued a statement: “This lawsuit is just another partisan game that won’t distract the governor. Her number one priority is saving lives. She’s making decisions based on science and data, not political or legal pressure. She has brought together leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy in a way the protects our workers and their families. Moving forward, the governor will continue to listen to medical experts and put the health and safety of Michiganders first.”