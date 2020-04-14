Michigan Republicans call for 'common sense' changes to coronavirus restrictions

(4/14/2020) - Outrage is growing over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" extension and new restrictions placed on businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions include visiting cottages, using a motorized boat and buying gardening supplies. They do not include buying a car seat, going for a walk or kayaking.

The restrictions will remain in place until at least April 30. Whitmer said the restrictions are slowing the spread of coronavirus, but opponents believe they go too far.

Michigan's Republican delegation to Congress sent Whitmer a letter on Tuesday asking for some "common sense" modifications to the coronavirus restrictions.

The letter signed by Congressmen John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, Paul Mitchell, Tim Walberg and Fred Upton calls Whitmer's order "far too restrictive" with arbitrary and internally inconsistent" provisions.

The congressmen point out that some activities never requiring close contact with others have been banned. They are calling for changes to the extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order rather than removing it completely.

The congressmen believe some businesses should be allowed to reopen while imposing requirements for social distancing and preventing the spread of coronavirus. Businesses that don't implement the requirements could face sanctions.

"But most people recognize the dangers of coronavirus and will act responsibly," the letter says.