Michigan School for the Deaf seeking online feedback in principal search

(8/19/19) - The Michigan School for the Deaf is seeking online feedback for qualities and characteristics desire in a permanent principal for the school.

In June, the school announced the hiring of interim principal Angela Horn.

Parents and students have voiced concerns, saying she struggles with American Sign Language.

Parents and students say knowing sign language should be a top priority for communication with faculty and students.

The Michigan Deputy Superintendent is addressing the concerns, asking students to take an online survey.

Parents say they are hoping to have answers before school resumes.

