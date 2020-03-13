Michigan Secretary of State branches only conducting 'critical' transactions until April 6

(3/13/2020) - Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be completing only "critical" transactions and by appointment only through April 6.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday that her offices will scale back operations for three weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The critical transactions include business that can only be completed in person, such as:

-- New driver’s licenses and state IDs.

-- Vehicle title transfers.

-- Testing for an original commercial driver’s license, chauffer’s license, mechanic’s license, motorcycle license and recreational vehicle license

Routine transactions, such as license plate renewals, can be completed online, by mail or using a self-service kiosk. Benson is lifting the requirement for motorists to show proof of insurance to renew their licenses.

Any walk-in customers will be asked to make an appointment and return, possibly on the same day. Benson said the number of appointments available each day will increase.

No Saturday hours will be available from March 16 to April 6. Weekday appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“Some people may not be able to conduct their business with us before their transaction expiration date,” said Benson. “We will waive late fees during this period, and we have notified Michigan State Police of our change in operations, and asked that they convey this information to local law enforcement.”