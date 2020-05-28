Michigan Secretary of State branches reopening by appointment next week

(5/28/2020) - Michigan Secretary of State branches will reopen next week by appointment only for certain appointments.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said all 131 branch offices statewide will take appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete transactions that are not available online beginning Monday.

Those transactions include:

-- Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person.

-- Vehicle title transfers.

-- Operator, commercial drivers license, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing.

-- Seasonal commercial vehicle renewal.

“While the offices were closed to the public we conducted more than 3,000 emergency appointments for essential workers and planned and implemented protocols so that we could reopen in a way that ensures the safety of employees and all Michiganders,” Benson said.

Secretary of State employees will wear masks and dark shields, continuously disinfect surfaces and remain six feet apart whenever possible.

Branch doors will remain locked with a greeter present to let customers in at their appointment times. Customers are asked to follow these health and safety precautions:

-- Arrive alone for the appointment.

-- Wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth.

-- Wait in their vehicle or outside until their appointment time and stay six feet apart from other customers when approaching the greeter.

-- Follow directions on where to stand inside the office.

-- Avoid coming if they have coronavirus symptoms or come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient within 14 days.

Benson is mailing color-coded renewal forms to with instructions at the bottom on how to complete the transaction. They will say whether customers should go online, visit a self-service kiosk, mail in their renewal or schedule an appointment.

The color code is:

-- Red: Vehicle registration

-- Blue: Driver’s license

-- Green: State identification card

-- Teal: Watercraft

-- Gray: Snowmobile

-- Purple: Special plate

Call 1-888-SOS-MICH or see the Secretary of State website to schedule an appointment if necessary. Appointments can be made six months ahead and some may be available 24 hours in advance.