'Look Twice. Save a Life.' campaign aimed at reducing motorcycle injuries and deaths

(05/21/2019) - Warmer temperatures mean drivers will be sharing the road with motorcycles -- about 250,000 actually.

On Monday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson unveiled a traffic safety campaign entitled, "Motorcyclists Are Hard to See.Look Twice. Save a Life."

The goal is to inform those driving cars, trucks and SUVs how to prevent crashes with motorcyclists in hopes of reducing the number of motorcycle injuries and fatalities.

There were more than 7,700 motorcycle-vehicle crashes in Michigan from 2013 to 2017. Motorcyclist fatalities decreased from 137 in 2017 to 134 in 2018.

"Now that it's finally warmed up, we need to get out there and ride--now people need to be watching for us," said Donald Simon.

Simon, who started riding in 1997, has 360,000 miles under his belt.

"When you're on a motorcycle you absolutely have to watch what others drivers are doing," he said. "I've had cars cut right out in front of me because they couldn't see me because they were on their phones."

Steve Foust says he's survived several crashes, including one in 1985 in which a driver cut him off:

"He was trying to make the Dort Highway exit all the way from the third lane," he said. "I bounced off the wall on I-69. It took me two years to get off the couch on that one."

Foust said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, about 84 percent of all crashes happen on city streets, not highways, and intersections can be especially dicey.

Lt. Charles Barker with the Michigan State Police said the best thing you can do is look twice.

"Get up to the intersection, you can look right, and look left and look right again, and look left again," he said. "Just give it a second look, see if there's any motorcycles or mopeds approaching."

The "Look Twice. Save a Life" campaign reminds drivers to always assume motorcyclists are closer than they appear. Double check blind spots, allow extra space when following a motorcycle and avoid distractions.

"We need to make sure that we save those lives because they're out there and they're having fun in this weather," said Laura Alexander.

Karen Dunn, a nurse, said everyone has a role to play:

"I see the motorcycles coming up kind of fast, they get in your blind spot quickly, sometimes its dangerous for them," she said.

Andrew Powell's plea to drivers is simply thinking of others' well-being.

"These people have families to go home to as well. Don't be selfish," she said.