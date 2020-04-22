Michigan Secretary of State laying off 60% of workers

(4/22/2020) - The Michigan Secretary of State's Office is laying of 60% of its staff amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

More than 900 employees will lose their jobs for at least two weeks beginning on Sunday. The layoffs could be extended.

“This is an extremely challenging time for our state, our state government, and our department,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This decision was not easy, but is necessary to responsibly steward taxpayer funds at this time.”

Most of the layoffs involve staff members from branch offices statewide, who cannot work full-time from home. All of the laid off workers will automatically get enrolled in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency system.

Benson said the layoffs will further not affect Secretary of State services available to the public.