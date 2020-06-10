Michigan Senate OKs cocktails to go, cut in liquor prices

(6/10/2020) - Michigan restaurants and bars could sell cocktails and other liquor for pickup or delivery and would see a temporary cut in state liquor prices under legislation overwhelmingly approved by state Senate.

Supporters say the bill passed Wednesday would help bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic. They note that some restaurants already can sell unopened beer and wine to go if they have a certain license.

Under the legislation, local governments could designate a “social district” where people could drink alcohol outside. The bill goes to the House, which is considering similar measures.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)