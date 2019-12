(12/10/2019) - Michigan would legalize sports betting and internet gambling under bills that lawmakers hope to send to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by week's end.

A state Senate panel unanimously passed most of the package Tuesday.

The tax on sports wagering receipts after winnings are paid out would be 8.4%. The tax on internet poker and other online games would range between 20% and 28%.

Most of the new revenue would go to Michigan's fund for public schools.