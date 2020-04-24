Michigan Senate passes bills limiting Gov. Whitmer's emergency powers

(4/24/2020) - The Michigan Senate passed two bills on Friday that would limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers.

The bills would limit the amount of time Michigan governors can act under emergency powers before the Legislature can step in. Republican Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte said the bills are not politically motivated.

“Gov. Whitmer happens to be the one in charge now making these unilateral decisions. Next time, it might be a Republican. That’s not the point,” he said. “To allow a governor nearly unlimited power without deadline is not good, no matter who is in charge.”

Whitmer has promised to veto any legislation that curbs her power or places limits on any future Michigan governor.

The Senate bills would limit declarations of disaster or emergency to 14 days before the Legislature would be required to approve the measure. The current laws allow up to 28 days before legislative action is required.

Whitmer has been acting under Michigan's Emergency Powers of the Governor Act passed in 1945 and Emergency Management Act of 1976. Barrett said the 1945 law has a loophole allowing a State of Emergency with no limit.

“Not even the Legislature — the people’s voice in government — can limit this time," Barrett said. "That is a dangerous loophole in the law, and Gov. Whitmer has abused her power with decisions that have cost people their livelihoods."

He believes Whitmer's actions and orders during the coronavirus State of Emergency show the current laws need to be repealed. Republicans have been critical of restrictions placed on businesses under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which Whitmer extended for a second time Friday.

“Revising the Emergency Management Act to limiting the declarations to 14 days would enable the Legislature to be much more responsive to the differing needs of differing communities around the state,” Barrett said.

Senate Bills 857 and 858 have been forwarded to the Michigan House for consideration. They would have to pass that body before going to Whitmer's desk, where they likely would be vetoed.