Michigan Senate rejects Whitmer appointee to hunting panel

(2/13/2020) -- Michigan Senate Republicans have blocked Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appointee to the state commission that regulates hunting and fishing.

Democrats say Thursday's mostly party-line vote rejecting Anna Mitterling of Mason to the Natural Resources Commission was done because the GOP opposes a different nominee to the commission.

It marks the first time in nearly a decade that a governor's nominee was officially rejected by the Senate.

Whitmer named Mitterling, a Lansing Community College adjunct biology professor, to the commission in December.