Michigan Senate urges Whitmer to allow elective medical procedures

(4/28/2020) - Republicans who control the Michigan Senate urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday to lift her five-week-old ban on nonessential medical and dental procedures.

Senators say the decision to resume should be left to hospitals and health providers. Whitmer temporarily banned the procedures to save health care personal protective equipment, which was in short supply for treating coronavirus patients.

The resolution, while symbolic, is the latest move by GOP lawmakers who are pushing the Democratic governor to ease restrictions she adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The voice vote came as Whitmer asks the Legislature to this week extend an emergency declaration by 28 days so health workers and others are immune from civil lawsuits.

