Michigan State Parks Centennial GeoTour launches

(05/24/19) - Just in time for the long holiday weekend the Michigan State Parks Centennial GeoTour has launched.

As Department of Natural Resources Social Media Coordinator Stephanie Yancer explains, it's the perfect blend of nature and technology.

"You're using your technology in order to go out into the woods and discover new places and to find hidden treasure," Yancer said.

Latitude and longitude coordinates for the geocaches can be found on a website dedicated to the geotour. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be directed to the site.

After that you'll need a smartphone or handheld GPS unit to explore.

"You're really, probably going to see a lot of stuff that you never would have seen before," Yancer said.

Yancer said across the state's 103 parks, there are 100 caches. The DNR partnered with the Michigan Geocaching Organization on the project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our state parks.

Some are fairly easy to spot, others could be the size of a golf ball or smaller.

They do all have one thing in common. "There's a log book inside of it, so you want to sign the log book. And then, there's also a code word in it. So for GeoTour, you have to take that code word and you have to record it on a ticket," Yancer explained. The ticket can be found on the website.

The caches could be in Tupperware, an ammo box, or something different.

Inside you'll find a small treasure. "There's also trade items in it. So sometime they'll have little trinkets and things," Yancer said.

Be sure to read the hints before you set out to look for a cache.

The cache at the Bay City State Park requires some extra work. "Bring a gallon of clear water to retrieve the clue."

You also need to bring a pen or pencil so you can write on the cache's log.

And when you're done with it, leave it for the next adventurer. "Take it and put it back exactly how you found it," Yancer said.

Find enough of the hidden treasures over the next three years and you can earn pathtags, geocoins and digital souvenirs.

"We're hoping that it'll just bring people out to the parks and let them explore places that they maybe haven't see before. It's an opportunity to go to a lot of different parks," Yancer said.

The Michigan State Parks Centennial GeoTour officially launched at 8 a.m. Friday, May 24.