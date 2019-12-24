Michigan State Police donate presents to hospitalized children on Christmas Eve

(12/24/2019) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post decided to give Santa a bit of a helping hand by delivering Christmas presents to children at two Mid-Michigan hospitals.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post delivered gifts to children hospitalized at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland and Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw on Christmas Eve.

Trooper Todd Parsons said they received numerous donations of gifts and decided to join in on the season of giving with stops at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland and Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.

"When we're afforded an opportunity to do something like this, something a little bit outside the box and make a difference in a sick kids day, the question is why wouldn't you?" Parsons said.

Typically each year the Tri-City Post adopts a family for the holidays, but with the numerous donated gifts they were able to expand this year and deliver presents to hospitalized children.