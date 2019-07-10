MSP helicopter finds endangered woman on the run through woods

(7/10/2019) - A Michigan State Police helicopter helped find a missing and endangered North Carolina woman on the run through a wooded area in Lapeer County.

The 36-year-old woman believed she was being chased by an unknown group of people while she was sleeping in her pickup truck around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

She had visited her mother on July 5 in the Otter Lake area, but nobody had heard from her since then.

The woman called 911 from the 5000 block of Fish Lake Road in the North Branch area. She told a dispatcher that she was on the run through a cornfield and being chased.

Sheriff deputies found the woman's 2005 GMC Envoy unoccupied and began searching for her. Lapeer County 911 lost contact with the woman around that time.

Authorities in Michigan contacted police in North Carolina, who advised that the woman had been reported missing there and potentially was a danger to herself.

Lapeer County authorities mounted an extensive search for the woman during the overnight hours. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division and Rescue Unit, K-9s from Lapeer and the Michigan State Police and a state police helicopter joined the search after 4 a.m.

Searchers found the woman's clothing and purse along the way.

Five hours into the search just before 7 a.m., the helicopter's heat sensing camera picked up signs of the woman under a tree in a heavily forested area off Johnson Mill Road near Fish Lake Road.

Searchers on the ground located the woman, who required medical attention for injuries she suffered while running. Investigators believe her claims about being chased by a group of people were unfounded.

The 36-year-old was being treated at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital.