Michigan State Police launches free mobile app to inform public

(9/19/2019) - The public can be better informed about police activities in their area with a new app from the Michigan State Police.

The new MSP Mobile app became available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores on Thursday. Anyone wishing to download it should search for "Michigan State Police."

Users can sign up for breaking updates from one of 30 state police posts that covers their community or any post they choose. Push notifications will provide instant alerts about crashes, arrests, investigations, community events, education and prevention.

The public also can submit crime tips directly to Michigan State Police using the app, including photos and videos that may be helpful to an investigation.

Other features include:

-- Profiles of Michigan’s most wanted fugitives.

-- Searching the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry.

-- Help solve cold cases.

-- Contact information and driving directions for Michigan State Police posts and district offices.

“It’s our goal to make connecting with the MSP as easy as possible,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This new app puts important public safety information literally in your hand and allows each user to customize their experience and interaction.”