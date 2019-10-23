Michigan State Police launches new task force on illegally prescribed opioids

(10/23/2019) - The Michigan State Police has announced a new task force that will investigate illegally prescribed opioids.

The Diversion Investigation Unit -- or DIU -- will focus on the role of medical professionals in the opioid crisis.

“This is a very real and potentially deadly part of the opioid epidemic," said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper. "Prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances pushes highly addictive drugs on to our streets impacting public and patient safety.”

Investigations by the DIU have resulted in charges against two medical professionals from the Lansing area with other cases pending. Both doctors have been charged with manufacturing illegal prescriptions and other crimes.

In June, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order creating the Michigan Opioids Task Force. The collaborative efforts of state agencies is helping prevent and treat patients of over prescribing.