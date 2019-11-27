Michigan State Police pass out 40 Thanksgiving meal kits from Kroger

(11/27/2019) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post spread holiday cheer by passing out Thanksgiving meal kits to 40 families.

The Kroger stores on State Street in Saginaw Township and Ashman Street in Midland both donated 20 of the kits. Michigan State Police officials selected deserving families through community organizations.

Each meal kit included a turkey, all the fixings and a pie for dessert. They have enough food to feed a family of four.

Troopers passed out the Thanksgiving kits on Tuesday to families in the Tri-City Post's service district. Michigan State Police say troopers look forward to the annual giveaway.