Michigan State Police take over investigation into Eric Mays-DuVarl Murdock fight

(2/12/2020) - Michigan State Police are now investigating a fight last week between Flint City Councilman Eric Mays and DuVarl Murdock of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's staff.

The altercation took place Feb. 5 at Rube's Bar and Grille in Flint. Mays, who had just left a council meeting minutes earlier, got into a verbal disagreement with Murdock.

Mays says they were arguing over a subpoena of Genesee County Clerk John Gleason and Neeley, who the council wanted to talk with about alleged election interference.

Mays claims Murdock, who is Neeley's deputy chief of staff, escalated the dispute into a physical altercation. Neeley issued a statement saying Mays threatened Murdock and came at him aggressively, prompting Murdock to defend himself.

The Flint Police Department initially had been investigating the incident. Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser confirmed on Wednesday that his department took over the case as a matter of transparency.

Investigators are talking with Mays and Murdock about the incident, along with interviewing witnesses. Kaiser expects the police investigation to conclude in a week or two so the case can be presented to prosecutors.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton would be in charge of deciding what, if any, criminal charges to file related to the incident.