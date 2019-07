Michigan State Police taking part in special Move Over law enforcement

(7/19/2019) - The Michigan State Police and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project will be collaborating on education and enforcement of the Move Over law.

The department says the high-visibility enforcement begins Sunday at 12:01 a.m. and ends July 27, at 11:59 p.m. It will include Michigan troopers and state police from Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Michigan law requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching vehicles with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

Motorists should slow down and proceed cautiously, if they can't move over due to traffic, weather conditions, or lack of a second lane.

All 50 states have a Move Over law.

The trooper partnership provides law enforcement and security services involving highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

