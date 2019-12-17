Michigan State Police trooper rolls patrol SUV while responding to stabbing

(12/17/2019) - A Michigan State Police trooper crashed while responding to a stabbing call in Flint on Tuesday.

The trooper was driving west on Hamilton Avenue with lights and sirens activated when an 80-year-old woman ran a stop sign at Chevrolet Avenue, hitting the patrol vehicle.

The collision caused the patrol SUV to overturn into a tree, according to Michigan State Police. The trooper was trapped inside until emergency crews were able to free him.

Investigators did not say how badly the trooper, his K-9 and the 80-year-old woman were injured.