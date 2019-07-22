Michigan State Police trooper suspended after deadly crash near Lansing

(7/22/2019) - A Michigan State Police trooper accused of causing a deadly crash near Lansing while responding to a call on Friday is off the job while the investigation continues.

The department announced on Monday that results of a preliminary investigation show the trooper was at fault for the crash that killed 26-year-old David Engel of DeWitt at the intersection of Business 127 and Cutler Road in DeWitt Township.

A report says the trooper was responding with lights and sirens activated to a retail theft in progress. He was driving westbound on Cutler Road and hit the rear of a semi truck head north on Business 127.

The impact pushed the semi truck into Engel's vehicle, which was sitting in the left turn lane of southbound Business 127. He died at the scene.

The trooper was treated and released from an area hospital while the truck driver was not injured.

An investigation into the crash was continuing on Monday. Final reports will go to the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether the trooper should face criminal charges.