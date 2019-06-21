Michigan State Police trooper's assault, cover-up case sent to circuit court

(6/21/2019) - The criminal case against a Michigan State Police trooper accused of assaulting his female partner and attempting to cover it up has been bound over to circuit court.

Adam Mullin, 25, faces six charges, including assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder. His female partner testified against him during a preliminary hearing Friday in Huron County District Court.

The judge ruled there is enough evidence to send Mullin's case to circuit court, where he faces arraignment on July 15. He remains free on bond while awaiting further court proceedings and is suspended from the state police.

A police report that ABC12 obtained through the Freedom of Information Act says Mullin and his partner at the Michigan State Police Caro Post, who is married, became romantically involved in 2018.

The female trooper went to the Michigan State Police Lapeer Post on Feb. 12 to file a report saying she was physically assaulted by Mullin in the Bad Axe Post.

She told investigators Mullin became jealous when she was talking to or contacted by other men. On at least three occasions, she said Mullin assaulted her by hitting her, choking her or knocking her out of her chair.

At one point, the report says Mullin picked her up and threw her across the room.

The report says the final violent incident happened on the night of Feb. 10 inside the Michigan State Police Bad Axe Post. She had injuries to her head, back and she told investigators she couldn't move her left leg.

The police report then details an alleged cover up of the assault involving both troopers. Mullin suggested the two go back on the road and stage a slip and fall accident by the female trooper during a traffic stop.

Investigators reviewed in-car video and audio from Mullin's patrol car, which shows the troopers made a traffic stop in Bad Axe. Mullin allowed the pulled over driver to go saying, "I'm going to see what's going on with my partner back there. I think she fell."

When investigators questioned Mullin, the report says he admitted to assaulting his female partner on a number of occasions.