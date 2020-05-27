Michigan State University resuming in-person classes for most of fall semester

(5/27/2020) - Michigan State University plans to bring students back to campus this fall, President Samuel Stanley announced on Wednesday.

Classes will begin on Sept. 2 as previously scheduled with both in-person and online components.

All in-person instruction will end on Nov. 25, right before Thanksgiving. From there, classes and final exams will take place remotely for three weeks.

Students will have the option of remaining at their permanent homes from Thanksgiving through the winter holidays or returning to on-campus residence halls to complete the fall semester.

Stanley believes a values-driven return is possible after talking with experts and he said it can be done in a way that mitigates community risk.