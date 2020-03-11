Michigan State moves to online classes amid virus outbreak

(3/11/2020) - Michigan State University is suspending face-to-face classes and moving to online instruction after the state's first two cases of coronavirus were announced.

The move will last until April 20. School officials on Wednesday said they learned of a “probable case linked to our campus," which local health officials are investigating.

The potential infection had not been confirmed by testing.

The university is urging students who do “purely remote work” to return to their permanent residences instead of staying on campus. But it will continue supporting those who need to stay in dorms and use dining facilities.

