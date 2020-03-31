Michigan State says hundreds of new health care grads available to help

(3/31/2020) - Hundreds of new health care graduates from Michigan State University are available to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

State officials have made a desperate plea for health professionals to treat people as the number of virus cases rises each day.

MSU says the state has created a temporary license for nurses who typically are required to first take a national exam.

Doctors from the colleges of Human Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine also can work ahead of their medical residencies, which start in July.

The number of coronavirus cases reported statewide reached 6,498 Monday, an 18% increase.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)