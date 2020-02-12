Michigan State welcomes Mel Tucker as pending new head football coach

(2/12/2020) - Michigan State University likely has a new head football coach eight days after Mark Dantonio announced his retirement.

The MSU Athletic Department announced the pending hire of Mel Tucker from the University of Colorado.

A Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday to confirm the hiring with a press conference planned at 6:30 p.m. to officially introduce Tucker to the community.

Tucker takes over the program from Dantonio, who was head coach for 13 seasons. His the Spartans' winningest coach with a 114-57 record, including three Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl win and a Cotton Bowl victory.

Dantonio plans to remain at Michigan State in a special projects role and helping former college athletes transition into their lives after college.