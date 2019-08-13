Michigan Supreme Court offers new online program to solve small disputes

(08/13/19) -- What if you could solve a problem you're having with a neighbor, a landlord, or even a contract, without going to court? Mi-Resolve, a new online mediation program through the Michigan Supreme Court can help.

"Let's say transportation is an issue, or you don't have vacation days to take off to go to court. You're able to do this at home, on your smart phone or at a library," said Michelle Hilliker with the Michigan Office of Dispute Resolution.

Mi-Resolve is a pilot program being tested throughout 17 Michigan Counties. in Mid Michigan, that includes Lapeer, Tuscola, Huron and Iosco Counties.

The idea is to increase access to justice for residents of the state at no cost.

"You don't have to file a lawsuit or anything prior to using it. You can actually try this first if you'd like to prior to filing your case. If you've already filed your case, you can still use the service," Hilliker said.

So how does it work? A filing party fills out some information regarding the issue they're having and then the other party can either respond or decline. Parties can also request a neutral mediator.

"The parties are able to negotiate on the system with the other party alone. They can immediately invite that neutral mediator. And the mediator should have completed at least 40 hours of State Court Administrative Office approved training and a 10 hour internship," she said.

Parties must be over the age of 18 and the dispute must be filed within one of the designated counties for the program.

