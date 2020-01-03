Michigan Treasury Department warns of scam circulating in U.S. mail

(1/3/2020) - The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning residents to watch out for a new scam circulating in the U.S. mail system.

Taxpayers with past-due bills have been receiving letters that appear official warning them of the overdue taxes. The letters instruct people to call a toll-free phone number immediately to resolve the debt.

Treasury officials say the letters threaten to seize property and Social Security benefits from anyone who doesn't comply with settling the tax debt.

“This is a tricky scam that’s been reported throughout the state over the past year,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good. “Taxpayers have rights. If you have questions about an outstanding state tax debt, please contact us through a verified number so we can talk about options.”

The scam can be tough to identify, because scammers use specific personal facts and the actual amount of tax debts owed based on information available to the public.

The Michigan Department of Treasury says it also corresponds with taxpayers who owe past due balances through the mail. However, taxpayers have several options to pay off their debts to the state.

Anyone concerned about receiving a potential scam letter or with questions about paying off their tax debt should call the Treasury Department's Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.