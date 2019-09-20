Michigan Works offices busier due to General Motors strike

(9/20/2019) - Officials with the Michigan Works agency covering Flint, Shiawassee County and the Thumb Region attribute an uptick in job seekers looking for help the strike at General Motors.

Offices in the region are seeing a high volume of job seekers from the manufacturing industry. Many truck drivers and employees of auto suppliers have been visiting more frequently, said Michigan Works Communications Manager Diona McLaughlin.

"We anticipate an increase in job seekers from suppliers over the next few weeks," she said.

Officials with Michigan Works covering the Saginaw Bay Region say their offices haven't seen an uptick in traffic since the strike started.

Displaced workers can file for unemployment benefits by computer or by phone. McLaughlin said computers at Michigan Works offices have little to no wait while phones have a wait time average two and a half hours.

About 49,000 United Auto Workers members went on strike from General Motors at midnight Monday. GM has shuttered 55 factories and parts warehouses, which also is leading to job cuts at suppliers and other vendors.

UAW members are seeking better pay, benefits, job security and a path for temporary workers to gain full seniority.