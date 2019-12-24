Michigan Works planning hiring event for Shiawassee County employers

(12/24/2019) - Anyone looking for a fresh start with a new job in 2020 is invited to a hiring fair for Shiawassee County employers on Jan. 14.

Six businesses are looking to fill hundreds of positions in several industries. They include:

-- CIE Newcor MTG in Owosso is hiring machine operators, quality inspectors, material handlers, quality technicians, material technicians and manufacturing technicians on second and third shifts. Wages range from $12.56 to $17 an hour with full benefits.

-- Randy Wise Auto Group in Durand is hiring office staff, BDR representatives and technicians. Office staff start at $12 an hour while wages vary for BDR and technician jobs.

-- Indian Trails Motor Coach is hiring full-time drivers for routes originating in Owosso, Kalamazoo and Romulus. The company will pay for training and commercial driver's license certification.

-- Right at Home In Home Care and Assistance is hiring part-time and full-time caregivers, home health aides and certified nursing assistants. Pay ranges from $10 to $12 an hour.

-- Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has 110 openings in dietary, housekeeping, nursing, imaging, certified nursing assistants and more. Wages vary by position and experience level.

-- Durand Senior Care and Rehab is hiring certified nursing assistants, nurses and dietary staff.

The hiring fair is scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Genesee, Shiawassee, Thumb Michigan Works Office at 1975 W. Main St. in Owosso.

Applicants are asked to arrived around noon to review their resumes and prepare for interviews. Open interviews are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.