Michigan activates mortuary response team to deal with surge in deaths

(4/29/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has activated the Michigan Mortuary Response Team for the first time to help deal with a surge of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nearly 40 volunteers on the team will help with the transfer, identification and storage of human remains while funeral homes work with families on arrangements.

The team includes medical examiners, investigators, law enforcement, forensic scientists, chaplains and funeral directors.

“This is a challenging time for health care facilities and families across our state, particularly those experiencing loss,” said Timothy Schramm, a funeral director and commander of the mortuary team. "Michiganders who lose a loved one as a result of COVID-19 shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can make final arrangements."

Nearly 3,700 Michigan residents have died of coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Local medical examiners and emergency management officials can request help from the mortuary team. They have established a private and secure central collection center for human remains.

The mortuary team started 10 years ago and has training in a variety of disaster scenarios.