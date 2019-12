(12/30/2019) - The minimum wage is set to go up across nearly half of all states in the U.S. in 2020.

Twenty-four states plus 48 cities and counties are raising their minimum wage, according to National Employment Law Project.

Michigan will raise its minimum wage to $9.65 on Jan. 1.

For many states, the increase goes into effect on New Year's Day.

The rest will raise theirs later in the year.