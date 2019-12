Michigan approves 3 businesses for home deliveries of marijuana

(12/30/2019) - Three Michigan businesses that sell recreational marijuana have won the right to begin making home deliveries of pot.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it's approved home pot deliveries by Lit Provisionary in Evart, Battle Creek Provisioning in Battle Creek and Nature’s Releaf Burton in Burton.

Those three businesses are the first approved for adult-use home delivery in Michigan, which began allowing sales of recreational marijuana on Dec. 1 to adults age 21 and over.

Home-delivery customers will sign up online and place an order. They must provide an ID to verify that they're at least 21.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)