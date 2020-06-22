Michigan asks court to shut down Enbridge pipeline under Mackinac Straits

(6/22/2020) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking an Ingham County judge to shut down the twin Enbridge oil pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac.

She filed motions in Ingham County Circuit Court on Monday seeking a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order that would force Enbridge to shut down the pipelines.

The latest salvo in a long-running legal battle between Nessel and Enbridge comes after the company disclosed damage late last week to a support anchor the controversial Line 5.

Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are concerned for the pipeline's safety. They have said an oil spill from the pipelines would be catastrophic for the Great Lakes.

Enbridge closed the pipeline last week, but started flowing oil through the west pipe below the Straits again and was waiting for repair permits to fix the support anchor and reopen the east pipeline.

Whitmer sent Enbridge a letter on Friday requesting all information about the newly discovered pipeline damage, but Nessel said the company failed to fulfill the request before resuming the flow of oil.

Whitmer then sent another letter asking Enbridge to shut down the pipeline entirely until a thorough investigation of the anchor support damage could be completed. She wants a report on how the damage happened and how the company can ensure it doesn't happen again.

Nessel said Enbridge replied with sparse information on Monday.

“We cannot rely on Enbridge to act in the best interests of the people of this State so I am compelled to ask the Court to order them to," Nessel said.

She asked the Ingham County judge to order Enbridge to turn over all documentation related to the new pipeline damage and suspend operations under the Straits of Mackinac.

“The State deserves to see all of the information in Enbridge’s possession about this significant incident and to independently verify the accuracy and reliability of the information provided,” Nessel said.

Enbridge worked out a deal with former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to bore a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac that would carry the pipelines. The tunnel would be designed to contain an oil spill if the pipelines rupture.

A court recently ruled the legislation approving that project is legal, so work can continue.