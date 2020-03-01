Michigan attorney general warns of Coronavirus scams

(03/01/20) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning about coronavirus scams.

The scams include websites selling fake products, fabricated emails, texts and social media posts that are designed to steal your money and personal information.

“While the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 is real, there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan,” said Nessel. “Do NOT fall for these scams. In fact, this is the perfect example of criminals preying on people’s fears. Don’t give a single piece of personal information to anyone reaching out to you regarding coronavirus.”

You should not click on links from sources you don't know.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ignore offers of vaccinations and be alert to so-called "investment opportunities."

“While the current risk of COVID-19 in the United States is low, we are working with our local and federal partners to make sure our public health system is prepared,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “The best way Michiganders can stay healthy is to wash their hands often with soap and water, cover their coughs and sneezes, stay away from people who are sick and stay home if they are not feeling well. For accurate, up-to-date information, visit the CDC’s website or the MDHHS’ webpage.”

