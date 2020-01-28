Michigan ballot law changes struck down by a second court

(1/28/2020) - Another Michigan court has vacated controversial changes to the state's ballot drive law.

The Michigan Court of Appeals declared that a geographic limitation on collecting petitions unconstitutionally takes power out of the hands of voters.

The state appeals court, in a 2-1 decision Monday, affirmed a lower judge in striking down the 15% cap on signatures that can be used from any one of Michigan's 14 congressional districts.

Judges also nullified new requirements that each petition indicate whether a circulator is paid or a volunteer and that each paid circulator file an affidavit with the state.