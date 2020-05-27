Michigan barbershops, salons offer eight-part plan to reopen and prevent coronavirus

(5/27/2020) - A coalition of Michigan barbershops and salons released an eight-part plan Wednesday that they hope will persuade Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them reopen soon.

Barbershops and salons remain closed across Michigan under Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which originally was issued in March.

The issue drew headlines earlier this month, when Owosso barber Karl Manke reopened his shop in violation of Whitmer's order. That sparked a legal battle that continues in the courts.

The Safe Salons for MI delivered a letter to Whitmer outlining their reopening plan, which includes a number of health and safety improvements for the 350 haircut and styling salons they represent.

The group says it worked with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to develop the eight-part plan, which is based on guidelines in place for hairstylists in 36 other states.

“Michigan’s licensed cosmetologists, barbers and their team members are capable, ready, and excited to get back to work meeting the needs of our clients,” said Lisa Dennison, a regional director for Michigan Supercuts and Cost Cutters salons located across the state.

The eight-part plan includes:

-- Screening barbers and stylists before they start working and keeping detailed records of their customers for contact tracing if necessary.

-- Restricting access for customers into barbershops and salons by prohibiting product returns and asking clients to wait outside or in their vehicles until their appointment time.

-- Constantly disinfecting merchandise, work areas and instruments. All single-use items will be disposed as soon as they are done being used.

-- Employees and clients will be required to wear masks. Clients who don't have a mask or proper face covering will get one before they are allowed to enter.

-- Encouraging social distancing among clients and employees and installing physical barriers where that cannot be met.

-- Requiring employees to launder their work clothes daily and wear eye protection while limiting personal items clients can bring into facilities.

-- Salons and barbershops will work close with public health officials to identify anyone possible exposed to coronavirus if a client tests positive after their appointment.

-- Completing a deep cleaning throughout the facility after the end of business every day.

“Our salons have always met detailed health and safety standards, and we’ve developed a comprehensive plan to go even further to keep everyone who walks through the door healthy," Dennison said. "We urge Governor Whitmer to lift her ban on our jobs immediately.”

The Safe Salons for MI coalition believe Whitmer should allow licensed barbers and stylists to work, because their shops and salons are safer than basements or garages where people are getting haircuts now.

“We work safely because the health of our clients and the health of salon, spa and barbershop workers like me are worth the effort,” said Caileigh Hoff, co-owner of Xclusive Studio in Brighton. "We’re ready to get back to our salons – regulated, sanitary environments – to properly protect ourselves and our clients. We’re ready to get back to work.”