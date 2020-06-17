Michigan bills would prohibit painful dog experiments with public funding

(6/17/2020) - Bills pending in the Michigan Legislature would ban any publicly-funded dog testing that causes pain or distress to the animal.

State Sen. Michael MacDonald, a Republican from Macomb Township, announced a bill Wednesday similar to a bill introduced to the Michigan House in October from Democrat State Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette.

“Man’s best friend deserves man’s best protection against abuse,” MacDonald said. “The majority of Michigan families oppose invasive experiments on dogs. As a dog owner, we wouldn’t allow this at our home, and we shouldn’t allow it at our public institutions using taxpayer funding.”

Senate Bill 971 would apply to dog testing or training conducted by a state agency, local government, school district, public university or other taxpayer-funded agency.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee for consideration. It would have to pass the committee, full Senate and full House before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign the measure into law.