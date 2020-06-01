Michigan bottle returns will be accepted again on June 15

(6/1/2020) - Say farewell to the bags of empty beverage bottles, cans and containers.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Monday that 10-cent bottle returns will resume in phases beginning on June 15.

At the beginning, only stores with a bottle return facility at the front in a separate area that contains only the bottle machines with minimal person-to-person contact may accept empty containers.

Retailers can only accept up to $25 worth of returns per customer on a single day at first. Stores may accept up to 140% of the bottle return volume they generated during April and May 2019 during the first phase.

The Treasury Department noted that residents can recycle their beverage containers for no refund if they don't want to keep them any longer.

Bottle return facilities may have limited hours of operation and close periodically for sanitizing.

The Treasury Department plans to release more information about future phases of resuming bottle returns soon.

Bottle returns have not been allowed across Michigan since March 23 so stores could shift employees away from collecting beverage containers and limit the potential spread of coronavirus on bottles or cans.