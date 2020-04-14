Michigan buying back unused liquor from cash-strapped bars, restaurants

(4/14/2020) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is offering to buy back alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants purchased before March 16.

Most bars and restaurants have been unable to serve liquor and spirits since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order on March 16, which required public indoor dining facilities to close.

State regulators will accept liquor buyback requests from Tuesday through 5 p.m. Friday. The Liquor Control Commission will pay an advance to bars and restaurants for the unused liquor, which operators have to repay 90 days after Michigan's State of Emergency ends.

“As the collective shelter of American society persists, our neighborhood restaurants and bars need every bit of support they can get to make it out the other side,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Whitmer's order affects 8,500 liquor license holders across Michigan.

“This buyback program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history,” she said.